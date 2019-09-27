Total of 262 N.Korean Fishermen Detained in Russian Exclusive Economic Zone- Border Guards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three schooners and several motor boats with 262 North Korean fishermen have been detained in Russia's exclusive economic zone, a representative of the Federal Security Service's border guard command for Primorsky Territory told Sputnik on Friday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Three schooners and several motor boats with 262 North Korean fishermen have been detained in Russia's exclusive economic zone, a representative of the Federal Security Service's border guard command for Primorsky Territory told Sputnik on Friday.

"The North Korean fishermen have not offered resistance during the examination of the vessels. On Friday, September 27, the detained persons were taken to the Primorsky Territory's port city of Nakhodka. The vessels are in a harbor," the representative of the border guard command said.

Over 30,000 illegally caught squids have been confiscated from the poachers, as well as banned fishing gear.