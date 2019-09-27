UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 262 N.Korean Fishermen Detained In Russian Exclusive Economic Zone- Border Guards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:05 PM

Total of 262 N.Korean Fishermen Detained in Russian Exclusive Economic Zone- Border Guards

Three schooners and several motor boats with 262 North Korean fishermen have been detained in Russia's exclusive economic zone, a representative of the Federal Security Service's border guard command for Primorsky Territory told Sputnik on Friday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Three schooners and several motor boats with 262 North Korean fishermen have been detained in Russia's exclusive economic zone, a representative of the Federal Security Service's border guard command for Primorsky Territory told Sputnik on Friday.

"The North Korean fishermen have not offered resistance during the examination of the vessels. On Friday, September 27, the detained persons were taken to the Primorsky Territory's port city of Nakhodka. The vessels are in a harbor," the representative of the border guard command said.

Over 30,000 illegally caught squids have been confiscated from the poachers, as well as banned fishing gear.

Related Topics

Russia Nakhodka September Border From

Recent Stories

Haftar ready for 'dialogue' as UN pressures Libya' ..

3 minutes ago

Transfer of Last Belugas From Russia's 'Whale Jail ..

3 minutes ago

Get Your Hands on the OPPO A9 2020 Starting 28th S ..

17 minutes ago

Doctor suggests exercise to prevent heart diseases ..

3 minutes ago

Jammu & Kashmir dispute qualifies as 'fit case for ..

3 minutes ago

Born in war, Damir Dzumhur defied destruction to w ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.