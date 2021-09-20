UrduPoint.com

Total Of 28 Injured In Perm University Shooting - Russian Investigative Committee

A total of 28 people were injured as a result of the shooting in Russia's Perm State University, some were hospitalized, the investigative committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) A total of 28 people were injured as a result of the shooting in Russia's Perm State University, some were hospitalized, the investigative committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Twenty-eight victims sought medical help, some of them were hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees of severity," Petrenko said.

According to the latest data provided by the Russian Ministry of Health, eight people were killed.

