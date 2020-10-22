Total of 28 US Colleagues to Arrive to Help Czech Doctors Fight COVID - Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) A total of 28 colleagues from the United States will arrive next week to help Czech doctors fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters.

"The government is doing everything to prevent the collapse regarding coronavirus patients. We are trying to organize aid from abroad. By agreement with the US ambassador to Prague, 28 doctors representing the National Guard of [the US state of] Nebraska will fly in to us next week. They already have experience in combating COVID-19," Babis said.

According to the prime minister, US doctors will arrive with their own personal protective equipment and will be involved in a field hospital, which is now being deployed by Czech soldiers in the Letnany district of Prague.

Earlier this week, Babis said there were preliminary agreements with the authorities of a number of neighboring countries, in particular Germany and Austria, to provide assistance to Czech doctors. It is assumed, among other things, that if there is a lack of beds in local hospitals, COVID-19 patients can be sent to medical facilities in these countries.

Over the past day, a record number of new coronavirus patients has been registered in the country - 11,984 people. Overall, 113,219 people are undergoing treatment, of whom 4,064 are in hospitals, including 634 in serious condition. During the pandemic, 1,619 people have died.