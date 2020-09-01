Total of 29 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) A total of 29 forest fires - up from 26 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of nearly 23,000 acres, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 29 forest fires on an area of 9,291 hectares [22,959 acres] have been put out in Russia over the past day on August 31, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 26 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 8,261 acres.