UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 29 Forest Fires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:10 AM

Total of 29 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) A total of 29 forest fires - up from 26 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of nearly 23,000 acres, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 29 forest fires on an area of 9,291 hectares [22,959 acres] have been put out in Russia over the past day on August 31, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 26 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 8,261 acres.

Related Topics

Russia August 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

2 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

3 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

5 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

4 hours ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.