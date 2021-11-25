UrduPoint.com

Total Of 29 People Affected In Mine Incident In Siberia - Emergencies Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A total of 29 people were affected in a mine incident in Siberia's Kemerovo Region, a source in the emergencies services told Sputnik.

Smoke in the Listvyazhnaya mine occurred in the ventilation drift.

A total of 115 miners were being evacuated.

Overall, there were 287 people in the mine.

