Total of 29 People Affected in Mine Incident in Siberia - Emergencies Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A total of 29 people were affected in a mine incident in Siberia's Kemerovo Region, a source in the emergencies services told Sputnik.

Smoke in the Listvyazhnaya mine occurred in the ventilation drift.

A total of 115 miners were being evacuated.

Overall, there were 287 people in the mine.