Total Of 29 People Affected In Mine Incident In Siberia - Emergencies Services
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A total of 29 people were affected in a mine incident in Siberia's Kemerovo Region, a source in the emergencies services told Sputnik.
Smoke in the Listvyazhnaya mine occurred in the ventilation drift.
A total of 115 miners were being evacuated.
Overall, there were 287 people in the mine.