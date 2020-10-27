Total of 3 Forest Fires Put Out in Russia in Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Three wildfires - down from five the day before - have been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of nearly 90 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, three wildfires on an area of 36 hectares [89 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on October 26, 2020," the service said.

The day before, five wildfires were put out on an area of 279 acres.