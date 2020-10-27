UrduPoint.com
Total Of 3 Forest Fires Put Out In Russia In Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:50 AM

Total of 3 Forest Fires Put Out in Russia in Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Three wildfires - down from five the day before - have been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of nearly 90 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, three wildfires on an area of 36 hectares [89 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on October 26, 2020," the service said.

The day before, five wildfires were put out on an area of 279 acres.

More Stories From World

