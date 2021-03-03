UrduPoint.com
Total Of 30% Of Russians Should Be Vaccinated By May To Avoid 3rd COVID-19 Wave - Official

Total of 30% of Russians Should Be Vaccinated by May to Avoid 3rd COVID-19 Wave - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The head of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) expressed the belief on Wednesday that around 30 percent of the Russian population should be inoculated against the coronavirus by May in order to avoid the third wave of the virus.

FMBA chief Veronika Skvorstova expressed confidence that Russia would manage to avoid the third wave thanks to its effective vaccines.

"If vaccine is 94% effective, like producers say, and post-vaccine immunity ... protects a person during six months, then we should inoculate either 25 percent of the population in a one-time campaign that will last no more than two months, or around 30 percent of the population if we let this campaign last until May, in order to completely avoid the third wave," Skvorstova said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster.

