Total of 30 People Injured in St. Petersburg Cafe Blast, One Person Dead - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The explosion at a cafe in Russia's St. Petersburg resulted in the death of one person, while 30 others were injured, the Russian Health Ministry informs.

Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday that an unidentified explosive device went off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. Mayor Alexander Beglov said that the number of injured stood at 25.

A source told Sputnik that famous Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in the blast.

"According to the latest data, 30 people were injured in the incident in a cafe in St. Petersburg, one person died," the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday night.

Six of the injured are in serious condition. A total of 24 people were taken to medical facilities in St. Petersburg after the blast, while six others sought medical help on their own.