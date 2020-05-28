Total of 300,000 Suspected COVID-19 Carriers Under Medical Monitoring in Russia - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Over 9.7 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 300,000 people across the country are under medical monitoring as suspected carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday.

A total of 285,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country in the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.