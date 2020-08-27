UrduPoint.com
Total Of 31 Forest Fires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) A total of 31 forest fires - down from 34 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 4,200 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 31 forest fires on an area of 4,294 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on August 26, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 34 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 4,242 hectares.

