Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:30 AM

Total of 31 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) A total of 31 forest fires - up from 29 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of nearly 18,400 acres, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 31 forest fires on an area of 7,431 hectares [18,362 acres] have been put out in Russia over the past day on September 1, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 29 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 22,959 acres.

More Stories From World

