Total of 31 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) A total of 31 forest fires - the same as the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 64,100 acres, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 31 forest fires on an area of 25,961 hectares [64,151 acres] have been put out in Russia over the past day on September 2, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 31 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 18,362 acres.