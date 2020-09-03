UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 31 Forest Fires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:00 AM

Total of 31 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) A total of 31 forest fires - the same as the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 64,100 acres, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 31 forest fires on an area of 25,961 hectares [64,151 acres] have been put out in Russia over the past day on September 2, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 31 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 18,362 acres.

Related Topics

Russia Same September 2020

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

4 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

5 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

4 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

4 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

4 hours ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.