Total Of 32 Forest Fires Put Out In Russia In Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) A total of 32 wildfires - down from 38 the day before - have been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 400 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 32 wildfires on an area of 162 hectares [400.3 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on October 14, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 38 wildfires were put out on an area of 1,431 acres.

More Stories From World

