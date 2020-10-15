Total of 32 Forest Fires Put Out in Russia in Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) A total of 32 wildfires - down from 38 the day before - have been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 400 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 32 wildfires on an area of 162 hectares [400.3 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on October 14, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 38 wildfires were put out on an area of 1,431 acres.