Total of 32 People Killed as Bus Collides With Car in Algeria - Reports

TUNISIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) A total of 32 people were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a car in the Algerian province of Tamanrasset, media reported on Wednesday, citing the country's civil protection department.

The incident took place early in the morning. After the collision, the passenger bus caught fire, which led to a large number of victims, Al-Nahar tv channel said, adding that nine injured were taken to a hospital.