UrduPoint.com

Total Of 320 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid From Russia Arrives In Kherson Region - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 09:20 AM

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) A total of 320 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes from the Russian government arrived in the Kherson Region, mainly medicines, personal protective equipment for doctors and vaccines, the regional Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"With the support of the Russian Health Ministry, our region received another batch of humanitarian medical aid from the Russian government - 320 tonnes," it said.

The ministry said these are mainly medicines for oncological, surgical, traumatological and endocrinological treatment.

The general list of humanitarian aid also includes personal protective equipment for medical staff: insulating suits, masks, gloves, shoe covers and respirators.

