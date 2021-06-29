UrduPoint.com
Total Of 329 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Administered In India - Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) A total of 329,000,000 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in India and the country has ramped up its testing capacity substantially, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data.

A total of 408,100,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the country, which has surpassed the US in terms of the total number of administered vaccine doses.

As of Monday, India had given out a total of 323,663,297 vaccine doses, while the US had administered 323,327,328 doses.

India started its mass vaccination campaign in January. The country has registered over 30.2 million COVID-19 cases and the death toll stands at over 395,700. India has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases recently, as the new Delta Plus variant has been spreading rapidly, affecting at least a dozen states and having also spread to other countries.

