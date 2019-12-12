Total of 3,344 Civilians Killed in Donbas Since Conflict Start - UN Human Rights Mission

As many as 3,344 civilians in Donbas have been killed, while over 7,000 other civilians have been injured since the beginning of the conflict in 2014, the head of the United Nations' Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said at a briefing on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) As many as 3,344 civilians in Donbas have been killed, while over 7,000 other civilians have been injured since the beginning of the conflict in 2014, the head of the United Nations' Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said at a briefing on Thursday.

She specified that this number of casualties and fatalities had been registered since mid-April 2014.