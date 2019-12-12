UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 3,344 Civilians Killed In Donbas Since Conflict Start - UN Human Rights Mission

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:06 PM

Total of 3,344 Civilians Killed in Donbas Since Conflict Start - UN Human Rights Mission

As many as 3,344 civilians in Donbas have been killed, while over 7,000 other civilians have been injured since the beginning of the conflict in 2014, the head of the United Nations' Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said at a briefing on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) As many as 3,344 civilians in Donbas have been killed, while over 7,000 other civilians have been injured since the beginning of the conflict in 2014, the head of the United Nations' Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said at a briefing on Thursday.

She specified that this number of casualties and fatalities had been registered since mid-April 2014.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Ukraine

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

5 minutes ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

9 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

16 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

41 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

41 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.