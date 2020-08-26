Total of 34 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A total of 34 forest fires - down from 39 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 4,200 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 34 forest fires on an area of 4,242 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on August 25, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 39 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 417 hectares.