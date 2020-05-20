Total of 34 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Forest Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) A total of 34 forest fires - nearly the same as the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of 430 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, over the past day on May 19, a total of 34 forest fires on an area of 430 hectares were put out in Russia," the service said.

The day before, 35 wildfires on an area of over 678 hectares were extinguished.