Total of 34,000 Kurdish Militia Withdrawn From Contact Line With Turkish Troops in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) A total of 68 Kurdish militia units numbering 34,000 militants, as well as over 3,000 pieces of weaponry and military equipment, have been withdrawn from the contact line with the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria by the set deadline, the commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said Tuesday.

"As of 18:00 Moscow time [15:00 GMT] on October 29, a total of 68 Kurdish self-defense units numbering 34,000 people and more than 3,000 units of weapons and military equipment have been withdrawn to the distance of 30 kilometers [about 18.6 miles] from the contact line with the Turkish armed forces," Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov said at a daily briefing.

Borenkov added that the Syrian government forces have set up 84 border blockposts on the Syrian-Turkish border, including 60 in the Qamishli area and 24 in the Kobani area.