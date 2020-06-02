Total of 35 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) A total of 35 forest fires - down from more than 40 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 3,800 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services... 35 forest fires on an area of 3,809 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on June 1, 2020," the service said.