Total of 35 People Return From Russia to Ukraine Under Release Deal - Ex-Ombudswoman

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) As many as 35 people have returned from Russia to Ukraine under the Kiev-Moscow detainees release deal, former Ukrainian Ombudswoman Nina Karpachova said on Saturday.

"A total of 35 people have returned. One more living creature, cat Masha, has returned with them. We presented it to one of the prisoners in Russia as part of humanitarian efforts. He spent several difficult years with this cat and asked for a possibility to take it away [from Russia]. We helped to solve this problem. They have returned together," Karpachova said while aired by Nash broadcaster.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Zelenskyy had pardoned people, whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.