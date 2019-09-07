UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 35 People Return From Russia To Ukraine Under Release Deal - Ex-Ombudswoman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

Total of 35 People Return From Russia to Ukraine Under Release Deal - Ex-Ombudswoman

As many as 35 people have returned from Russia to Ukraine under the Kiev-Moscow detainees release deal, former Ukrainian Ombudswoman Nina Karpachova said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) As many as 35 people have returned from Russia to Ukraine under the Kiev-Moscow detainees release deal, former Ukrainian Ombudswoman Nina Karpachova said on Saturday.

"A total of 35 people have returned. One more living creature, cat Masha, has returned with them. We presented it to one of the prisoners in Russia as part of humanitarian efforts. He spent several difficult years with this cat and asked for a possibility to take it away [from Russia]. We helped to solve this problem. They have returned together," Karpachova said while aired by Nash broadcaster.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Zelenskyy had pardoned people, whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook Vladimir Putin Kiev From

Recent Stories

G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kiev Welcomes Rel ..

5 minutes ago

Psychiatrists for state as well as community suppo ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Confirms Return of Ukra ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in vario ..

5 minutes ago

Two accused held during search operation in Multan ..

5 minutes ago

New plan to make Pakistan polio-free in three year ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.