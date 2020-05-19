Total of 35 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Forest Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) A total of 35 forest fires have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 678 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

The day before, 23 wildfires on an area of over 290 hectares were extinguished.