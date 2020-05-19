UrduPoint.com
Total Of 35 Wildfires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Forest Protection Service

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 10:00 AM

Total of 35 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Forest Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) A total of 35 forest fires have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 678 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, over the past day on May 18, a total of 35 forest fires on an area of more than 678 hectares were put out in Russia," the service said.

The day before, 23 wildfires on an area of over 290 hectares were extinguished.

