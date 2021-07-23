UrduPoint.com
Total Of 35Mln Russians Got First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) As many as 35 million Russians have already received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with the number of those vaccinated surging by over 2 million in the past week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"As of now, the number of those who have received the first component of a vaccine nears 35 million," Murashko said at a meeting of the coronavirus response coordination council.

In the past week, the number of those vaccinated against COVID-19 increased by over 2 million, according to the minister.

