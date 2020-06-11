Total of 36 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) A total of 36 forest fires - nearly the same number as the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 520 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 36 forest fires on an area of 523 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on June 10, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 38 wildfires on an area of 3,860 hectares were extinguished.