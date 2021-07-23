UrduPoint.com
Total Of 36 People Killed In Landslides In India's Maharashtra - Local Administration

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Total of 36 People Killed in Landslides in India's Maharashtra - Local Administration

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) As many as 36 people were killed in three landslides in the Raigad region in India's western state of Maharashtra, local administration told Sputnik on Friday.

"Thirty-six people lost their lives in three landslides in the Raigad region of Maharashtra," the administration said.

Over the past days a heavy rainfall caused flooding in the region and affected both road and rail traffic. According to media reports, over 30 more people may be trapped under the debris.

More Stories From World

