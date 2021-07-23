NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) As many as 36 people were killed in three landslides in the Raigad region in India's western state of Maharashtra, local administration told Sputnik on Friday.

"Thirty-six people lost their lives in three landslides in the Raigad region of Maharashtra," the administration said.

Over the past days a heavy rainfall caused flooding in the region and affected both road and rail traffic. According to media reports, over 30 more people may be trapped under the debris.