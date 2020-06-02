Total Of 3,600 Children In Belarus Test Positive For Coronavirus - Health Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:50 AM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) A total of 3,600 children have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belarus, Tatyana Burd, chief specialist of the Belarusian Health Ministry's department of medical assistance to mothers and children, said.
"To date, 3,600 children with a positive test for coronavirus infection have been registered in Belarus," Burd said in a speech.
She said 95 percent of children develop no symptoms.