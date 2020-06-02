Total of 3,600 Children in Belarus Test Positive for Coronavirus - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) A total of 3,600 children have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belarus, Tatyana Burd, chief specialist of the Belarusian Health Ministry's department of medical assistance to mothers and children, said.

"To date, 3,600 children with a positive test for coronavirus infection have been registered in Belarus," Burd said in a speech.

She said 95 percent of children develop no symptoms.