Total of 37 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) A total of 37 forest fires - nearly the same number as the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of 956 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

The day before, 38 wildfires on an area of 1,383 hectares were extinguished.