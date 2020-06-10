UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 38 Forest Fires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 06:50 AM

Total of 38 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) A total of 38 forest fires - nearly the same number as the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of 3,860 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 38 forest fires on an area of 3,860 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on June 9, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 37 wildfires on an area of 956 hectares were extinguished.

