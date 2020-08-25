Total of 39 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) A total of 39 forest fires - up from 35 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 400 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 39 forest fires on an area of 417 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on August 24, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 35 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 7,960 hectares.