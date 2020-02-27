Total of 39 People Fully Recover From Coronavirus Disease in Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) A total of 39 people have recovered from the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Iran since the recent outbreak in the country, the national Fars news agency reported on Wednesday, citing doctors.

Earlier in the day, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that a team from the organization would travel to Iran this coming weekend to provide support in managing the outbreak. Iranian health authorities have so far reported 139 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in the country, with 19 fatalities.

According to the news agency, 30 out of 39 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the Qom province, while other regions have reported full recoveries from the disease, including the provinces of Gilan, Alborz, Golestan, Markazi, Hormozgan and Kermanshah.

Despite Iran's positive recovery trend, many countries, including Iraq and Russia, have suspended issuing visas for those traveling from the republic ” except for those issued for business and humanitarian purposes ”imposed a travel ban or closed borders with the country as a precaution.

According to the latest official data, over 81,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, leading to the deaths of over 2,750 people. More than 30,000 people have been cured of the disease, with over 2,600 of those having been cleared in the last 24 hours.