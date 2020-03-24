UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Of 41 New Coronavirus Cases Registered In Armenia On Monday - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:30 AM

Total of 41 New Coronavirus Cases Registered in Armenia on Monday - Prime Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Over 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were registered in Armenia on Monday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"Today we confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus. Of the 235 infected (with COVID-19), pneumonia was found in 26.

New cases were detected at manufacturing enterprises of the Kotayk Province and Yerevan," Pashinyan said in a video message on Facebook.

He said the current situation required tougher measures.

"In the morning, the operation of cafes and restaurants, with the exception of delivery services, will be banned. Construction work, the operation of textile enterprises, and some light industries will be stopped," the prime minister said.

He added that food production would continue, and that grocery stores would operate in a normal mode.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Yerevan Armenia Textile Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Visitors to the UAE will not be affected by passen ..

5 hours ago

Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

7 hours ago

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

7 hours ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

7 hours ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.