Total of 41 New Coronavirus Cases Registered in Armenia on Monday - Prime Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Over 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were registered in Armenia on Monday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"Today we confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus. Of the 235 infected (with COVID-19), pneumonia was found in 26.

New cases were detected at manufacturing enterprises of the Kotayk Province and Yerevan," Pashinyan said in a video message on Facebook.

He said the current situation required tougher measures.

"In the morning, the operation of cafes and restaurants, with the exception of delivery services, will be banned. Construction work, the operation of textile enterprises, and some light industries will be stopped," the prime minister said.

He added that food production would continue, and that grocery stores would operate in a normal mode.