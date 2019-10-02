UrduPoint.com
Total Of 429 Irregular Migrants Held In NW Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:04 PM

Total of 429 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey

A total of 429 irregular migrants were held in a border city of Turkey in the northwest, security sources said on Wednesday

TURKEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A total of 429 irregular migrants were held in a border city of Turkey in the northwest, security sources said on Wednesday.

The migrants -- who attempted to cross to Europe illegally -- were arrested by the local gendarmerie forces in Edirne, a Turkish province bordering Greece and Bulgaria.

The arrests came after inspections by the local gendarmerie forces in the Ipsala, Meric, Uzunkopru, Lalapasa, Havsa, Enez and Kesan districts.

The irregular migrants from Eritrea, Palestine, Bangladesh, Nepal, Syria and Afghanistan were later referred to provincial migration directorate.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since the beginning of civil war in Syria.

Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.

