Total of 44 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) A total of 44 forest fires - three more than the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 6,700 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said on Saturday.

"A total of 44 forest fires on an area of 6,726 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day (29.

05.2020)," the service said.

As of early Saturday, Russia is facing 23 wildfires with an area of 9,236 hectares. The Krasnoyarsk Territory is the worst-hit region with some 4,000 hectares affected by the fire.

The emergency regime has been declared in the Zabaikalsky Territory and the Republic of Tyva, as well as in some parts of the Irkutsk Region and the Republic of Khakassia.