Total Of 44 New Cases Of Coronavirus Registered On Diamond Princess - Japanese Minister

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:20 AM

Total of 44 New Cases of Coronavirus Registered on Diamond Princess - Japanese Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan's coast has increased by 44 cases to 218, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters Thursday.

Kato said the new cases included 43 passengers and one crew member.

The quarantine, maintained because some passengers and crew got infected with the coronavirus, expires on February 19 unless it is extended.

Kato said the elderly would leave the ship on February 14.

Overall, there are about 3,600 people on board the Diamond Princess, among them 24 citizens of Russia. No one of the Russians has been reported infected.

