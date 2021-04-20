UrduPoint.com
Total Of 44 Terrorist Attacks Were Prevented In Russia In 2020 - Antiterrorism Committee

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:01 PM

Total of 44 Terrorist Attacks Were Prevented in Russia in 2020 - Antiterrorism Committee

A total of 44 terrorist attacks were prevented in Russia in 2020, Igor Kulyagin, the fist deputy head of the executive office of the Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) A total of 44 terrorist attacks were prevented in Russia in 2020, Igor Kulyagin, the fist deputy head of the executive office of the Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, said on Tuesday.

"In 2020, law enforcement agencies prevented 96 percent of the attacks that bandits planned to carry out, 72 out of 75, at the stage of preparations.

I will stress that 44 terrorist attacks were prevented last year," Kulyagin said at a press conference.

Kulyagin added that activities of 71 undercover terrorist cells were thwarted in 2020.

