Total Of 442 People Detained On Sunday During Opposition Protests In Belarus - Ministry

Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:26 PM

A total of 442 people were detained during unauthorized opposition protests across Belarus that were held on September 20, including 266 in Minsk, the interior ministry said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) A total of 442 people were detained during unauthorized opposition protests across Belarus that were held on September 20, including 266 in Minsk, the interior ministry said on Monday

"Yesterday, as many as 442 citizens were detained for violating the legislation regulating public events, 266 of these people [were detained] in Minsk. A total of 330 people were placed in detention facilities pending court hearings of administrative violations," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

In addition, the ministry said that 24 rallies involving over 20,000 people were registered on Sunday in different settlements across the country, with a record 18,000 demonstrators having gathered in the capital.

Nationwide protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko rocked the country following the disputed August 9 presidential election. The Belarusian opposition has rejected the results of the presidential vote, insisting that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election.

