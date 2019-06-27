Total of 46 State Contracts Worth Over $15.86 Billion Signed at Army 2019 Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PATRIOT PARK (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 27th June 2019 ) A total of 46 state contracts worth more than 1 trillion rubles ($15.86bln) were signed with 27 enterprises at the Army 2019 forum, the announcer said at a ceremony in the presence of President Vladimir Putin

"Within the framework of the International Military-Technical Forum Army 2019, a total of 46 state contracts worth over 1 trillion rubles were signed with 27 enterprises," he said.