Total Of 46 State Contracts Worth Over $15.86 Billion Signed At Army 2019 Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:34 PM

Total of 46 State Contracts Worth Over $15.86 Billion Signed at Army 2019 Forum

A total of 46 state contracts worth more than 1 trillion rubles ($15.86bln) were signed with 27 enterprises at the Army 2019 forum, the announcer said at a ceremony in the presence of President Vladimir Putin

PATRIOT PARK (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) A total of 46 state contracts worth more than 1 trillion rubles ($15.86bln) were signed with 27 enterprises at the Army 2019 forum, the announcer said at a ceremony in the presence of President Vladimir Putin.

"Within the framework of the International Military-Technical Forum Army 2019, a total of 46 state contracts worth over 1 trillion rubles were signed with 27 enterprises," he said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

