Total Of 47 African Leaders Confirm Participation In Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:46 PM

Total of 47 African Leaders Confirm Participation in Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin

As many as 47 African leaders have confirmed their participation in the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) As many as 47 African leaders have confirmed their participation in the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and business forum will run from October 23-24 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The leaders of all the 54 African nations have been invited to the event.

"I was asked yesterday about participants of the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit. As many as 47 leaders have confirmed attendance ... Apart from that, eight major African integration associations and organizations will take part," Peskov told reporters.

