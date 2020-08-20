Total of 47 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) A total of 47 forest fires - up from 40 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 4,900 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 47 forest fires on an area of 4,943 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on August 19, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 40 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 1,778 hectares.