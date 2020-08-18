Total of 50 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) A total of 50 forest fires - up from 39 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 3,000 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 50 forest fires on an area of 3,048 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on August 17, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 39 wildfires were extinguished on an area of 1,715 hectares.