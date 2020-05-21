UrduPoint.com
Total Of 50 Forest Fires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 03:50 AM

Total of 50 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A total of 50 forest fires - up from 34 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of more than 14,000 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, over the past day on May 20, a total of 50 forest fires on an area of 14,252 hectares were put out in Russia," the service said.

The day before, 34 wildfires on an area of over 430 hectares were extinguished.

