Total Of 50% Of Moscow Government Staffers Start Working From Home Oct 5 - Deputy Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) One-half of the Moscow government staffers will start working from home on October 5, Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy Vladimir Efimov told Sputnik in an interview.

On Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin requested that all the city's employers send at least 30 percent of their staffers to work from home, in order to contain the spike in coronavirus infections in the Russian capital.

"This is exactly what we are doing in the Moscow government.

One-half of our staffers will be working from home starting Monday," Efimov said.

This measure has already proven efficient, the deputy mayor recalled.

"We have learned to work remotely without reducing the quality of services we provide and the volume of work we perform. Of course, there are some disadvantages, as personal communication is irreplaceable," Efimov noted, stressing that the Moscow government is operating remotely just as efficiently as it does in the regular mode.

