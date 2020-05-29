UrduPoint.com
Total Of 50 Russian School Children Return Home From US - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:41 AM

Total of 50 Russian School Children Return Home From US - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) A total of 50 Russian school children who were in the United States on educational exchange programs have returned to Russia so far, while another five will arrive on the next flights, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"As of now, 50 children have returned from the United States to Russia. Another five will return on the nearest flights. Seven out of those who were found and contacted by our embassy decided to stay in the US in order to wait out the pandemic there," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the Russian embassy in the United States continued to work with Russian school children, and along with the Russian Foreign Ministry would further provide assistance to parents.

In April, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had been informed that dozens Russian pupils were stranded in the United as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The youngsters presumably arrived in the United States last fall as part of educational exchange programs that were discontinued due to the pandemic.

According to Zakharova, Moscow had not been made aware of any educational programs that require Russian school children to leave for the United States.

