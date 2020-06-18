Total of 51 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) A total of 51 forest fires - down from 55 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 510 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 51 forest fires on an area of 517 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on June 17, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 55 wildfires on an area of 4,850 hectares were extinguished.