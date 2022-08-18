UrduPoint.com

Total Of 53 Foreign Vessels Still Blocked In Ukrainian Ports - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Total of 53 Foreign Vessels Still Blocked in Ukrainian Ports - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Fifty-three foreign vessels from 14 countries are still blocked in six ports of Ukraine, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"In six ports (Kherson, Nikolaev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odesa and Yuzhne), 53 foreign ships from 14 states remain blocked," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.

He said that under the UN-brokered grain deal, since August 1, 2022, a total of 21 vessels have left Ukrainian ports, 563,318 tonnes of food have been exported, including: 451,481 tonnes of corn, 50,301 tonnes of flour, 11,000 tonnes of soybeans, 6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, 41,622 tonnes of wheat and 2,914 tonnes of sunflower.

