Total of 55 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) A total of 55 forest fires - down from 60 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of about 4,850 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 55 forest fires on an area of 4,847 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on June 16, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 60 wildfires on an area of 481 hectares were extinguished.