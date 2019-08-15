UrduPoint.com
Total Of 55 People Injured In A321 Plane Hard Landing In Moscow Region- Emergency Services

The number of people injured in the hard landing of the Airbus A321 plane in the Moscow region has surged to 55, including 17 children, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

The Simferopol-bound aircraft, carrying 226 passengers and seven crew members, was forced to make an emergency landing earlier in the day soon after taking off from Zhukovsky Airport after a bird strike. The Russian Health Ministry previously said that 23 people, including nine children, were hospitalized, with only one woman remaining in a hospital in the Moscow region's Ramenskoye.

"As many as 55 people sought medical assistance after the aircraft accident," the representative said, specifying that 17 children were among those injured.

The regional department of the Emergencies Ministry confirmed the information.

