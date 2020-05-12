Total of 55 People With COVID-19 Die In Moscow Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A further 55 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the Russian capital of Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement Monday.

"In Moscow, 55 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and had tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died," the response center said in a statement.

The latest daily rise in Moscow's COVID-19 death toll is one below Sunday's figure of 56.

As of Monday, the total Russian COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,009, after 94 new deaths were reported across the country over the preceding 24 hours.

The total number of people who have recovered after contracting the disease now stands at 39,801.