Total Of 55,000 Muscovites Wish To Take Part In Trials Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:25 PM

As many as 55,000 Moscow residents have expressed willingness to take part in post-registration trials of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) As many as 55,000 Moscow residents have expressed willingness to take part in post-registration trials of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

"At the request of the government and the Health Ministry, Moscow participates in additional post-registration trials [of the vaccine]. I must say that Moscow residents have eagerly responded to the call to take part in the studies. While we need 40,000 [participants], already 55,000 people have filed applications," Sobyanin said at a meeting of the Russian government's COVID-19 response coordination council.

Unfortunately, not all those people will be able to take part in the trials, as volunteers have to meet all the medical requirements, the mayor added.

"We will boost the number of volunteers. Now it is clear that nothing will prevent us from holding full-fledged studies, and this will certainly contribute to promotion and production of the Russian vaccine," Sobyanin added.

